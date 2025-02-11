Deer Valley sold out of single-day tickets for holiday weekend

The resort said it is sold out Saturday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 17, for the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Multi-day tickets are still available for the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts a strong winter late this week just in time for the holiday.

The weather service said substantial mountain snow is possible across all of Utah’s mountains.

In the Wasatch Back, skiers can expect six inches to more than a foot of accumulation from Thursday evening through Saturday.