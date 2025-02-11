© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley sold out of single-day tickets for holiday weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:25 PM MST
Deer Valley joined the Ikon Pass in 2018.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Ikon Pass reservations and single-day ticket sales are sold out this weekend.

The resort said it is sold out Saturday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 17, for the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Multi-day tickets are still available for the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts a strong winter late this week just in time for the holiday.

The weather service said substantial mountain snow is possible across all of Utah’s mountains.

In the Wasatch Back, skiers can expect six inches to more than a foot of accumulation from Thursday evening through Saturday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
