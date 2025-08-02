Park City Mountain, summer maintenance union reach tentative agreement

The bike patrol and trail crew at Park City Mountain are summer operations workers.

While operations duties at the resort during summer are less complex than in winter, employees are still required to have medical certificates.

Many of them are also ski patrollers who are part of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association which ratified a new contract with Vail Resorts following a high-profile strike during the holiday season this past winter.

The bike patrol and trail crew filed a petition to unionize Thursday, July 31. The group wants to increase summer wages to meet winter wages.

On Friday evening, the resort and the new Park City Lift Maintenance Union announced in a joint statement they have reached a tentative agreement that would be effective through May 1, 2028.

The union’s bargaining committee is unanimously recommending ratification of the agreement by its members, according to the statement.

Park City Mountain and the union have agreed not to comment until after the agreement is ratified.

