Homecoming win takes Miners football to 8-0

The Park City Miners exploded for 21 points in the first five minutes of their 35-0 win over the Jordan Beetdiggers. The homecoming crowd was still settling in at Dozier Field when Park City quickly scored on a punt return, interception return, and an offensive touchdown. The Miners’ defense clamped down until their offense could tack on two more second quarter touchdowns for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Neither team scored in the shortened second half as high school blowout rules call for the game clock to run continuously.

The win takes the Miners to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Region 10. They can wrap up the region title on Friday when they travel to Tooele to face the Buffaloes, who are also undefeated in region play.

In Region 7 action, the Wasatch Wasps lost to the Timpview Thunderbirds 44-7. Timpview took a 24-0 lead into halftime before Wasatch broke through with a Carter Bucad touchdown. The Thunderbirds quickly answered and put the game out of reach.

The Wasps (2-6) finish their season at home on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Cedar Valley Aviators.

The South Summit Wildcats overwhelmed the American Leadership Eagles 49-6. Trey Stembridge ran for four touchdowns and Damon Millburn had a 100-yard touchdown.

South Summit is now 6-2 and leads Region 2A-North with a 3-0 record. They take on the Judge Memorial Bulldogs in a region game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves got back to their winning ways with a 39-7 victory over the North Sevier Wolves. The Wolves scored first, but the Braves responded with 39 unanswered points to run away with the game.

The Braves (6-2) continue Region 1A-North play on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Millard Eagles.