Homecoming win takes Miners football to 8-0
The Park City, South Summit, and North Summit high school football teams won in blowouts on Friday night while Wasatch’s struggles continued.
The Park City Miners exploded for 21 points in the first five minutes of their 35-0 win over the Jordan Beetdiggers. The homecoming crowd was still settling in at Dozier Field when Park City quickly scored on a punt return, interception return, and an offensive touchdown. The Miners’ defense clamped down until their offense could tack on two more second quarter touchdowns for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Neither team scored in the shortened second half as high school blowout rules call for the game clock to run continuously.
The win takes the Miners to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Region 10. They can wrap up the region title on Friday when they travel to Tooele to face the Buffaloes, who are also undefeated in region play.
In Region 7 action, the Wasatch Wasps lost to the Timpview Thunderbirds 44-7. Timpview took a 24-0 lead into halftime before Wasatch broke through with a Carter Bucad touchdown. The Thunderbirds quickly answered and put the game out of reach.
The Wasps (2-6) finish their season at home on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Cedar Valley Aviators.
The South Summit Wildcats overwhelmed the American Leadership Eagles 49-6. Trey Stembridge ran for four touchdowns and Damon Millburn had a 100-yard touchdown.
South Summit is now 6-2 and leads Region 2A-North with a 3-0 record. They take on the Judge Memorial Bulldogs in a region game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The North Summit Braves got back to their winning ways with a 39-7 victory over the North Sevier Wolves. The Wolves scored first, but the Braves responded with 39 unanswered points to run away with the game.
The Braves (6-2) continue Region 1A-North play on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Millard Eagles.