Wasatch Back high school football playoffs; Wasatch out, others play Friday
Utah high school football playoffs kicked off last week. Wasatch fell in its matchup. Park City, South Summit and North Summit start their runs on Friday night.
All four area high school football teams qualified for the playoffs this year. Wasatch ended its season with a 48-24 first-round loss to the Orem Tigers last week. Following the loss, head coach Steve Coburn will retire after a 12-year run with the school. Park City, South Summit, and North Summit had first-round byes and will play Friday, Oct. 27.
The No. 4 seed Park City Miners host the Dixie Flyers at home on Friday night at 6 p.m. in a 4A second-round matchup. The Miners defeated the Flyers 24-21 in an early season thriller. Park City enters the game at 9-1 and the Flyers are 6-5. KPCW will broadcast the game live.
The No. 2 seed South Summit Wildcats take a 7-game winning streak into its game against the Delta Rabbits. This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game between these two teams. The 2A quarterfinal game will be played at South Summit on Friday at 6 p.m.
The No. 6 seed North Summit Braves travel to Enterprise for their 1A quarterfinal game against the No. 3 seed Wolves on Friday at 6 p.m. The Braves look to snap their two-game losing streak and avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Wolves.