Wasatch Back high school football playoffs; Wasatch out, others play Friday

All four area high school football teams qualified for the playoffs this year. Wasatch ended its season with a 48-24 first-round loss to the Orem Tigers last week. Following the loss, head coach Steve Coburn will retire after a 12-year run with the school. Park City, South Summit, and North Summit had first-round byes and will play Friday, Oct. 27.

The No. 4 seed Park City Miners host the Dixie Flyers at home on Friday night at 6 p.m. in a 4A second-round matchup. The Miners defeated the Flyers 24-21 in an early season thriller. Park City enters the game at 9-1 and the Flyers are 6-5. KPCW will broadcast the game live.

The No. 2 seed South Summit Wildcats take a 7-game winning streak into its game against the Delta Rabbits. This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game between these two teams. The 2A quarterfinal game will be played at South Summit on Friday at 6 p.m.

The No. 6 seed North Summit Braves travel to Enterprise for their 1A quarterfinal game against the No. 3 seed Wolves on Friday at 6 p.m. The Braves look to snap their two-game losing streak and avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Wolves.