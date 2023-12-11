© 2023 KPCW

US Olympian Kaysha Love wins World Cup debut as pilot, prevailing in monobob event

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST
Third placed Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of USA celebrate after their second run of the two-woman Bobsleigh World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Love is moving from push athlete to driver for the U.S. and will make her World Cup debut as a pilot next month with hopes of moving closer to a spot in the 2026 Olympics.
Oksana Dzadan
/
AP
Third placed Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of USA celebrate after their second run of the two-woman Bobsleigh World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Love is moving from push athlete to driver for the U.S. and will make her World Cup debut as a pilot next month with hopes of moving closer to a spot in the 2026 Olympics.

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut on Saturday, rallying in the second heat to prevail in a women’s monobob event.

Love was fifth after the first heat, then had the fastest time in the second heat. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 7.92 seconds, or 0.21 seconds better than runner-up Melanie Hasler of Switzerland.

A Utah native and former track standout at UNLV, Love is in her first full season as a World Cup pilot after making the 2022 Olympics as a push athlete with driver Kaillie Humphries. They won three World Cup races together with Love in the push role.

Love drove in six races last season on the North American Cup tour, a mostly developmental circuit — and was last or next-to-last among the finishers of every race. But she had three wins in four NAC races at her home track in Lake Placid, New York, last month, building momentum for the World Cup season.
Sports
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press