Park City women bring home gold at aerials world cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM MST
FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup Lac-Beauport (CAN) Park City athletes Karenna Elliott and Winter Vinecki take home gold in the two-day event. Elliott's first world cup podium and gold.
Mateusz Kielpinski
/
© Mateusz Kielpinski / FIS Freestyle
Park City's Karenna Elliott stood at the top of her first world cup podium at the FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup in Lac-Beauport, Canada Feb. 10 and 11.

Park City athlete Karenna Elliott jumped her way to her first world cup podium and gold this weekend at the two-day Lac-Beauport World Cup in Canada.

The aerialist has been just off the podium this season, finishing top 10 in her previous world cups including 10th at Deer Valley and sixth and ninth in China.

The second day of competition found another local athlete, Winter Vinecki, at the top with her third individual win of the season.

She also claimed gold at the Deer Valley World Cup and in China.

Vinecki was the only woman to hit the triple kicker, the largest of the jumps, at Sunday’s competition, and regained the coveted yellow leader’s bib.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
