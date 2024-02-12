Park City women bring home gold at aerials world cup

The aerialist has been just off the podium this season, finishing top 10 in her previous world cups including 10th at Deer Valley and sixth and ninth in China.

The second day of competition found another local athlete, Winter Vinecki, at the top with her third individual win of the season.

She also claimed gold at the Deer Valley World Cup and in China.

Vinecki was the only woman to hit the triple kicker, the largest of the jumps, at Sunday’s competition, and regained the coveted yellow leader’s bib.