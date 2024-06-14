IOC to launch Olympic Esports Games

Game Bids reports the IOC’s Executive Board made the decision after hearing a report from its Esports Commission on the final day of its quarterly board meeting in Switzerland.

The IOC will consider ratifying the proposal at its meeting July 22 in Paris.

The Esports Commission was launched in 2018 and the IOC tested the events through the Olympic Virtual Series in 2021 during COVID pandemic lockdowns.

That was followed by the Olympic Esports Series in Singapore in June 2023.

Right now, Esports world championships are staged by two international federations not recognized by the IOC.

The South Korea-based International Esports Federation was established in 2008. It hosts annual World Esports Championships featuring the most current and popular competitive titles.

The newer Global Esports Federation based in Singapore has several IOC ties and stages the Global Esports Games.

The IOC said it is now involved in advanced discussions to secure the first host of the event. It’s unclear when the host could be announced.