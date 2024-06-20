Utah Hockey Club releases inaugural preseason schedule

The team released its preseason schedule with its home opener at the Delta Center Monday, Sept. 23, against the Los Angeles Kings.

The seven-game preseason lineup includes two home games and five away.

The team will return to Utah after four road games, but play at the Maverik Center in West Valley against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Oct. 5.

Utah’s preseason game at Delta Center replaces the previously scheduled Frozen Fury game between the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights that was scheduled prior to an NHL franchise coming to Utah.

The complete season schedule has not yet been announced.