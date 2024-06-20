© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Hockey Club releases inaugural preseason schedule

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
Workers put up signs celebrating the awarding of a new NHL team to Utah at the Delta Center Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Workers put up signs celebrating the awarding of a new NHL team to Utah at the Delta Center Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

The puck drops for Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season Sept. 22 in Des Moines, Iowa, against Saint Louis.

The team released its preseason schedule with its home opener at the Delta Center Monday, Sept. 23, against the Los Angeles Kings.

The seven-game preseason lineup includes two home games and five away.

The team will return to Utah after four road games, but play at the Maverik Center in West Valley against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Oct. 5.

Utah’s preseason game at Delta Center replaces the previously scheduled Frozen Fury game between the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights that was scheduled prior to an NHL franchise coming to Utah.

The complete season schedule has not yet been announced.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver