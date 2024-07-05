More local athletes qualify for Paris as Summer Games draw near

In all, over 800 athletes will represent the U.S. at the 2024 Games which begin July 26 and so far nine Utah athletes have qualified for the games.

University of Utah graduate Alexis Lagan is making her second Olympic appearance as a pistol shooter. She was part of the team that went to Tokyo in 2020, where she placed 16th in the 10-meter Air Pistol mixed team event.

Brigham Young University graduate Stephanie Rovetti was also recently added to the Paris roster and will play on the women’s U.S. Rugby team.

Layton resident and another BYU alumni, Courtney Wayment-Smith, finished second in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Or., last week to earn her ticket to the Games.

Also expected to join Wayment-Smith in Paris are Kenneth Rooks,and James Corrigan. Rooks took first in the Men’s 3000-meter steeplechase qualifier in Eugene and Corrigan finished third.

The Provo-based school will also be represented by marathon runners and Utah natives Conner Mantz and Clayton Young and basketball player Jimmer Fredette.

Utah State University grad Chari Hawkins who finished second place in the heptathlon team trials in Oregon will also compete in Paris.

And Park City mountain biker Haley Batten is also expected to compete at the 2024 Summer Games following wins at the Short Track and Cross-Country events at the Mountain Biking World Cup in Brazil in April.

This will be Batten’s second Olympics after competing in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On the Paralympic team, Ali Ibanez from Murray is heading to Paris represent Team USA in wheelchair basketball.

Salt Lake City’s Garrett Schoonover also qualified for the Paralympic Team after capturing three national championships in men’s parafencing.

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin August 28.