Utah leaders label Paris opening ceremonies a 'mockery of religious beliefs'

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
Utah politicians react to drag queen performances, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.
Original photo by Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi of the Associated Press
/
KPCW
Utah politicians react to drag queen performances, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Utah leaders have joined a chorus of people deriding the Paris opening ceremonies, saying one of its performances was offensive to observant Christians.

Friday’s ceremony featured a scene along the Seine with DJ and producer Barbara Butch flanked by drag artists and dancers.

The Associated Press reported piece evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Summer painting, which depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared an apostle would betray him.

Religious conservatives from around the world criticized the segment, including three Utah leaders who shared their comments on X.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented, “I’m seeing video of a blatant mockery of a sacred event that my faith cherishes.”

He continued his post saying the opening ceremonies for 2034, which Utah was just awarded, will showcase Utah’s values and commitment to building family and community.

Utah State Sen. Stuart Adams also said, “the recent opening ceremony turned into a mockery of religious beliefs, fostering division when solidarity is most needed. The disrespect shown to the Last Supper is unacceptable and undermines the spirit of the Games, damaging the event’s integrity.”

A third state leader, House Representative Mike Shultz echoed Cox and Adams and said he looks forward to Utah’s opening ceremonies in 2034.

The Associated Press reported Sunday, July 28, Paris Olympics organizers apologized to anyone offended by the performance but defended the concept behind it.

The ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly had distanced his scene from any “Last Supper” parallels after the ceremony, saying it was meant to celebrate diversity and pay tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
