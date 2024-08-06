© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah athletes go for gold as climber sets world record

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT
Sam Watson of the United States, left, is congratulated by Zach Hammer of the United States after competing in the men's speed, qualification elimination heats, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
/
AP
Sam Watson of the United States, left, is congratulated by Zach Hammer of the United States after competing in the men's speed, qualification elimination heats, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.

Two U.S athletes took to the climbing pad early Tuesday morning to conquer the women’s Olympic wall and qualify for the bouldering finals.

Brooke Raboutou and Natalia Grossman who train with Team USA in Salt Lake City, both qualified for the finals. Raboutou finished in third for qualifications and Grossman was right behind her in fifth.

The women’s bouldering finals are Friday.

Also Tuesday morning, the men tackled the speed climbing wall where Utah athlete Sam Watson broke his own world record. Watson finished third in qualifications behind Indonesian athlete, Veddriq Leonardo, who tied Watson's record in the qualifying heats.

Watson went on to beat teammate Zach Hammer in the elimination round and set a new world record, just 0.04 seconds faster than his previous time.

Watson will compete for gold in the men’s speed climbing Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon, BYU alumna and Team USA athlete Courtney Wayment wrapped up her Olympic debuts in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Utahn out of Kaysville finished 12th in the steeplechase.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver