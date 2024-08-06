Utah athletes go for gold as climber sets world record

Brooke Raboutou and Natalia Grossman who train with Team USA in Salt Lake City, both qualified for the finals. Raboutou finished in third for qualifications and Grossman was right behind her in fifth.

The women’s bouldering finals are Friday.

Also Tuesday morning, the men tackled the speed climbing wall where Utah athlete Sam Watson broke his own world record. Watson finished third in qualifications behind Indonesian athlete, Veddriq Leonardo, who tied Watson's record in the qualifying heats.

Watson went on to beat teammate Zach Hammer in the elimination round and set a new world record, just 0.04 seconds faster than his previous time.

Watson will compete for gold in the men’s speed climbing Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon, BYU alumna and Team USA athlete Courtney Wayment wrapped up her Olympic debuts in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Utahn out of Kaysville finished 12th in the steeplechase.