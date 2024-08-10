Utah state senator, ex-BYU runner will run inaugural Marathon Pour Tous race in Paris

The first-ever Marathon Pour Tous, or “marathon for all,” involves 50,000 runners on the Olympic marathon course.

Over 400,000 runners around the world sought to qualify for the race, which also includes a 10k.

The late-night run is taking place hours after the official Olympic marathon Saturday.

As a future Olympic host in 2034, Salt Lake City was awarded two slots in the race.

Utah Senator Mike McKell of Spanish Fork, who serves as co-chair of the state legislature’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Coordination Committee, will compete in the marathon.

Former BYU cross country national champion Anna Camp-Bennett will represent Utah in the 10k event.

Locals can follow the marathon live on Saturday here. The marathon begins at 1:00 p.m. Utah time Saturday with the 10k at 4:00 p.m. MDT.