© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah state senator, ex-BYU runner will run inaugural Marathon Pour Tous race in Paris

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 10, 2024 at 9:43 AM MDT
Utah Senator Mike McKell of Spanish Fork will compete in the marathon.
Salt Lake City-Utah 2034
Utah Senator Mike McKell of Spanish Fork will compete in the marathon.

A Utah state senator and a former BYU runner are taking part in the Marathon Pour Tous, an inaugural race alongside the Paris Olympics

The first-ever Marathon Pour Tous, or “marathon for all,” involves 50,000 runners on the Olympic marathon course.

Over 400,000 runners around the world sought to qualify for the race, which also includes a 10k.

The late-night run is taking place hours after the official Olympic marathon Saturday.

As a future Olympic host in 2034, Salt Lake City was awarded two slots in the race.

Utah Senator Mike McKell of Spanish Fork, who serves as co-chair of the state legislature’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Coordination Committee, will compete in the marathon.

Former BYU cross country national champion Anna Camp-Bennett will represent Utah in the 10k event.

Locals can follow the marathon live on Saturday here. The marathon begins at 1:00 p.m. Utah time Saturday with the 10k at 4:00 p.m. MDT.
Tags
Sports Olympics
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta