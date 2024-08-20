Five Utahns slated to compete in Paris Paralympic Games

Track and field star and Syracuse, Utah, native Hunter Woodhall will attend his third Paralympic Games in search of gold.

After watching his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, win gold in the women’s long jump earlier this month, track and field star and Syracuse, Utah native Hunter Woodhall will attend his third Paralympic Games in search of his own gold medal.

Also competing in Paris is the two-time Paralympian from Eagle Mountain, Weber State graduate David Blair. The discus thrower just missed the podium, coming in fourth at the Tokyo Games but he brought home the gold from Rio.

This will be Murray native and wheelchair basketball player Ali Ibanez’ second Paralympics after helping Team USA to a bronze medal in women’s wheelchair basketball in 2020.

Making their first Paralympic appearances are wheelchair fencer Garrett Schoonover from Salt Lake City along with University of Utah grad and former Marine Dennis Connors who will compete in Para-Cycling.

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin Aug. 28 in Paris.