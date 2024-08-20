© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five Utahns slated to compete in Paris Paralympic Games

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:12 PM MDT
Hunter Woodhall, who grew up in Syracuse, Utah, celebrates after finishing third during the men's T62 400-meter final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emilio Morenatti
/
AP Photo
Hunter Woodhall, who grew up in Syracuse, Utah, celebrates after finishing third during the men's T62 400-meter final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Five Utahns will travel to Paris with Team USA for the 2024 Paralympics next week and many are chasing their first gold medals.

Track and field star and Syracuse, Utah, native Hunter Woodhall will attend his third Paralympic Games in search of gold.

After watching his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, win gold in the women’s long jump earlier this month, track and field star and Syracuse, Utah native Hunter Woodhall will attend his third Paralympic Games in search of his own gold medal.

Also competing in Paris is the two-time Paralympian from Eagle Mountain, Weber State graduate David Blair. The discus thrower just missed the podium, coming in fourth at the Tokyo Games but he brought home the gold from Rio.

This will be Murray native and wheelchair basketball player Ali Ibanez’ second Paralympics after helping Team USA to a bronze medal in women’s wheelchair basketball in 2020.

Making their first Paralympic appearances are wheelchair fencer Garrett Schoonover from Salt Lake City along with University of Utah grad and former Marine Dennis Connors who will compete in Para-Cycling.

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin Aug. 28 in Paris.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver