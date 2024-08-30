Miners ground Flyers, Braves win again, Wildcats woes continue

The Park City Miners traveled to St. George on Friday night to take on the Dixie Flyers. The Miners dominated both sides of the ball as they came away with a 42-0 win.

Dixie could not contain the Miners’ rushing attack as Park City scored on four of its first five possessions. Eli Warner started with an 8-yard first quarter touchdown run. Ethan Cunningham added two more in the first quarter, and Sebastian Bodily broke a 64-yard touchdown to start the second.

Meanwhile, the Park City defense stifled any attempts by Dixie to make first downs, much less put together a drive. The Flyers’ offense only threatened one time late in the second quarter before turning the ball over on downs deep in Park City territory. The Miners took a 28-0 lead into the half.

Eli Warner opened the second half for the Miners with a 70-yard touchdown run as the rout was on. The teams traded punts as backups got an opportunity for extended playing time. A fourth quarter interception for touchdown by Harper Brent provided the final 42-0 margin.

Park City (3-0) next faces the Hillcrest Huskies on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dozier Field. Tune in to KPCW for the live broadcast.

In other area action, the South Summit Wildcats’ tough start to the season continued with a 41-9 loss at the Juab Wasps. The Wasps led 38-0 before a 3-yard touchdown run from Ian Mair put the Wildcats on the scoreboard for the first time this season. The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter to provide the final score.

The Wildcats (0-3) will host the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle on Friday at 7 p.m. in search of their first win.

The North Summit Braves shined in a 44-8 blowout win over the American Leadership Eagles. The Braves got two touchdowns each from McKade Nelson and Trevor Richins. Spenser Aven and Austin Aven added touchdowns of their own. The defense allowed only a long touchdown pass in the second quarter as their only blemish.

North Summit (3-0) welcomes the Parowan Rams to Coalville on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wasatch High School was not in action Friday night. The Wasps travel to Rigby, Idaho to take on the Trojans in what’s being called the “Rocky Mountain Rumble” on Saturday night. After that, they face off against the Weber Warriors on Friday, September 6.