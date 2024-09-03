Utah athletes take to the world stage in Paris this week

Woodhall finished 6th in the men’s T64 100m Final Monday, Sept. 2. He will go for his first Olympic gold Friday in the men’s T62 400-meter Final and the Universal Relay 4x100-meter competition.

Salt Lake resident Garrett Schoonover made his Olympic debut Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the men’s Sabre event where he fell to Germany’s Maurice Schmidt and Brazil’s Kevin Damasceno and did not qualify for the final rounds.

Schoonover will get a second chance Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the men’s foil competition where he will compete against his teammate Byron Branch and then again Friday in the men’s Epee event where he will face off against Brazil’s Lenilson de Oliveira.

Also Wednesday, Utah native Ali Ibanez and the U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal and University of Utah alumni and Marine Dennis Connors will compete in the men’s T1-2 road cycling time trial.

Thursday, two-time Paralympian and gold medalist out of Eagle Mountain, Utahn David Blair hopes to throw his way to gold in the men’s discus T64 event.

The full Paris Paralympic schedule can be found here.