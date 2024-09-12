© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City, University of Utah athletes announced to 2024/25 U.S. Nordic Team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam
Rosie Brennan during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The U.S. Nordic Team has announced its A, B and Development team rosters for the 2024/25 ski season.

Two-time Olympian and Parkite Rosie Brennan is among eight athletes picked for the Nordic A Team.

And NCAA Champion, University of Utah graduate and Park City athlete Sydney Palmer-Leger will join three of her U of U teammates on the B Team.

The university is also well-represented on the U.S. Nordic Teams.

U of U alumna Sophia Laukli was named to the A Team, while Novie McCabe, Luke Jager and Kevin Bolger were added to the B Team. And Zach Jayne represents the U on the Development Team.

The Nordic World Cup ski season begins Nov. 24 in Ruka, Finland. The circuit will come to the U.S. in mid-February in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver