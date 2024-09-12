Park City, University of Utah athletes announced to 2024/25 U.S. Nordic Team

Two-time Olympian and Parkite Rosie Brennan is among eight athletes picked for the Nordic A Team.

And NCAA Champion, University of Utah graduate and Park City athlete Sydney Palmer-Leger will join three of her U of U teammates on the B Team.

The university is also well-represented on the U.S. Nordic Teams.

U of U alumna Sophia Laukli was named to the A Team, while Novie McCabe, Luke Jager and Kevin Bolger were added to the B Team. And Zach Jayne represents the U on the Development Team.

The Nordic World Cup ski season begins Nov. 24 in Ruka, Finland. The circuit will come to the U.S. in mid-February in Minneapolis, Minnesota.