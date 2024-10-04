Miners, Braves, Wildcats win big, Wasps suffer another loss

"Digger Dan" warms up the crowd before the Jordan Beetdiggers face off against the Park City Miners, October 4, 2024

The Park City Miners cruised to a decisive 37-7 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers on Friday night. After a slow start, the Miners found their rhythm late in the first half, scoring two quick touchdowns and taking a 21-0 lead into halftime. In the second half, they added two more touchdowns and a safety. Jordan managed a late touchdown against Park City's backups, sealing the final score at 37-7.

The Miners, now 7-1, continue Region 10 play on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against Tooele. Catch all the action live on KPCW.

The Wasatch Wasps struggled once again, falling 48-14 to the Timpview Thunderbirds. The Wasps remained competitive throughout the first half, but a second half surge by the Thunderbirds—who scored 20 unanswered points—proved too much to overcome.

Wasatch, now 1-7, will close out their regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a game at Cedar Valley.

The South Summit Wildcats bounced back with a commanding 40-21 victory over the American Leadership Eagles. The Wildcats stormed to a 28-0 halftime lead and coasted through the second half, allowing a couple of late touchdowns but never losing control of the game.

South Summit (2-6) will host the Judge Memorial Bulldogs in a 2A North matchup this Friday night.

The North Summit Braves maintained their perfect season, thrashing the North Sevier Wolves 55-27 for their eighth consecutive win. Seven first half touchdowns by the Braves put the game out of reach, allowing North Sevier to only score late in the game.

The Braves (8-0) will face the visiting Millard Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. in a 1A North showdown.