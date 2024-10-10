Park City High School girls tennis, soccer at state tournaments

The tennis team started the first round of 32 matches Thursday morning with Park City’s Agi Salazar and Abigail Bailey facing off against Payson High School’s doubles team of Alexis White and Emily Wood.

Friday, Park City’s Mia Jamrich and Madeline Limback will compete in the singles competition.

The tournament runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Park City High School Girls Soccer Team is also preparing for 4A state tournament play.

The Miners have a bye this week, but will play the winner of Thursday’s game between the Cedar City and Dixie high schools on Oct. 15.