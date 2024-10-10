© 2024 KPCW

Park City High School girls tennis, soccer at state tournaments

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
The Park City High School girls soccer team is looking to win its sixth state championship Friday.
Anthony DiCicco
The Park City High School girls soccer team fell to Green Canyon at the 2023 4A State Championship.

The Park City High School girl's soccer and tennis teams will compete at their respective 4A championships beginning this week.

The tennis team started the first round of 32 matches Thursday morning with Park City’s Agi Salazar and Abigail Bailey facing off against Payson High School’s doubles team of Alexis White and Emily Wood.

Friday, Park City’s Mia Jamrich and Madeline Limback will compete in the singles competition.

The tournament runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Park City High School Girls Soccer Team is also preparing for 4A state tournament play.

The Miners have a bye this week, but will play the winner of Thursday’s game between the Cedar City and Dixie high schools on Oct. 15.
