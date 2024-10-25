Park City skier to race at alpine World Cup opener Saturday

Parkite and Olympian Katie Hensien is slated to kick out of the starting gate Saturday in the women’s opening giant slalom race.

The skier out of Rowmark Ski Academy was named to the U.S. team in 2017. She previously competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and capped off last season’s competition with a 4th place in giant slalom at the U.S. National Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho.

She will be starting 47th in Saturday’s race. In her most-recent World Cup appearance she just missed the qualification mark for the second run at the World Cup in Are, Sweden.

The top 30 racers from the first run qualify for a second run. Results are a combined time of the first and second runs.

Shiffrin will be the first racer out of the gate on Saturday, ahead of teammates Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien and Keely Cashman.

Shiffrin is three wins away from breaking the record for number of World Cup victories by any skier.

In March last year she broke the record previously held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark who had 86 career World Cup wins.

The women will compete Saturday in the giant slalom and the men take to the hill Sunday.