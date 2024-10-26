Wasatch football advances as Park City, North Summit, South Summit prepare for playoffs

The Wasps ended West Jordan’s five-game winning streak with a 29-21 victory over the Jaguars in the first round of the 5A state championship. Wasatch will face third-seeded Brighton in a second-round matchup Friday, Nov. 1.

Park City, North Summit and South Summit had first-round byes and will all take the field Nov. 1.

Park City will face Bear River in the second round of the 4A state championship.

In the 10-team 2A contest, South Summit, which finished the season ranked 5th in the division, meets Delta.

And in 1A, the unbeaten North Summit Braves take on North Sevier Nov. 1.