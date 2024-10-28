© 2024 KPCW

Park City’s Katie Hensien snags career best finish at World Cup opener

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM MDT
United States' Katie Hensien celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
Marco Trovati
/
AP
United States' Katie Hensien celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Sölden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Olympian and Park City resident Katie Hensien skied into fourth place in the season’s first World Cup over the weekend – her best career finish.

Hensien’s performance at Sölden on Saturday, put her ahead of her record-holding teammate Mikaela Shiffrin who led after the first run, but ended the event in fifth place.

Hensien’s previous best finish in a World Cup ski race was 18th in Croatia in 2021. Sölden was also the alpine skier’s first race after an injury kept her from competing for over a year.

It was also Shiffrin’s first giant slalom race since injuring her knee in a downhill crash in January.

Also skiing into the top 10 was Team USA’s Nina O’Brien, who charted her own World Cup career-best with a seventh place finish. It was her first race after a 19th month recovery from a lower leg fracture.

The Associated Press reports it was the first time in 32 years the U.S. women’s ski team had three racers among the top seven in a World Cup giant slalom race.

The women will travel to Finland on Nov. 16 for the next race in the World Cup circuit.
