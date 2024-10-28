Park City’s Katie Hensien snags career best finish at World Cup opener

Hensien’s performance at Sölden on Saturday, put her ahead of her record-holding teammate Mikaela Shiffrin who led after the first run, but ended the event in fifth place.

Hensien’s previous best finish in a World Cup ski race was 18th in Croatia in 2021. Sölden was also the alpine skier’s first race after an injury kept her from competing for over a year.

It was also Shiffrin’s first giant slalom race since injuring her knee in a downhill crash in January.

Also skiing into the top 10 was Team USA’s Nina O’Brien, who charted her own World Cup career-best with a seventh place finish. It was her first race after a 19th month recovery from a lower leg fracture.

The Associated Press reports it was the first time in 32 years the U.S. women’s ski team had three racers among the top seven in a World Cup giant slalom race.

The women will travel to Finland on Nov. 16 for the next race in the World Cup circuit.