Utahn named to 2024-2025 U.S. Bobsled team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:05 PM MST
Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of The United States, celebrate a first place finish after the second run of the women's bobsled World Cup race on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Love is moving from push athlete to driver for the U.S. and will make her World Cup debut as a pilot next month with hopes of moving closer to a spot in the 2026 Olympics.
Hans Pennink
/
AP
Utah native Kaysha Love has been named a pilot on the 2024-2025 USA Bobsled World Cup team.

Love did not have to participate in time trials to make the team after her results from last year’s World Championships.

Originally from Herriman, Love started as a track and field athlete at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas before switching to the sliding sport at the end of 2020.

In her inaugural year with Team USA, she qualified for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The 27-year-old holds track and start time records at New York’s Lake Placid, La Plagne in France and Lillehammer in Norway.

The first bobsled World Cup race of the year is in Altenberg, Germany, Dec. 7.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver