Utahn named to 2024-2025 U.S. Bobsled team

Love did not have to participate in time trials to make the team after her results from last year’s World Championships.

Originally from Herriman, Love started as a track and field athlete at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas before switching to the sliding sport at the end of 2020.

In her inaugural year with Team USA, she qualified for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The 27-year-old holds track and start time records at New York’s Lake Placid, La Plagne in France and Lillehammer in Norway.

The first bobsled World Cup race of the year is in Altenberg, Germany, Dec. 7.