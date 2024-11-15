FIS World Cup slalom opener to feature star athletes

Hensien, who had a personal-best finish in October’s season-opening giant slalom race in Austria, enters the competition with confidence after missing last season due to an injury.

The annual Levi, Finland, competition holds strong traditions with an appearance from Santa Claus and race winners each receiving a live baby reindeer to name and take home.

U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin enters the race as the reigning World Cup slalom champion with 60 event victories and eight season titles.

She has won in Levi seven times.

Americans Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien and Kendahl Roufa will also compete. It will be Roufa’s first World Cup race.

The women hit the mountain Saturday; the men will push out of the gate on Sunday.