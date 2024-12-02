Local athletes perform in World Cup competitions

The U.S. moguls and cross country teams were in Ruka, Finland, over the weekend in their first FIS World Cup races of the season.

The women showed up on the mogul hill, with all six athletes making it to the finals, including Park City natives Alli Macuga and Kacey Hogg and University of Utah alums Kai Owens and Jaelin Kauf.

Team USA’s Olivia Giaccio led the women in third place.

Tess Johnson finished fifth with Owen right behind her in sixth. Kauf finished in 10th, Hogg in 11th and Macuga finished 13th.

On the men’s side, Parkite Cole Mcdonald led the U.S. team, finishing fifth. Local athletes Nick Page and Dylan Marcellini did not qualify for finals.

Cross country athlete and Park City resident Rosie Brennan finished 9th in the women’s 10 kilometer classic competition Friday, Nov. 29, just behind teammate Jessie Diggins.

The Americans had a tough competition Saturday but Diggins put it behind her Sunday, storming to victory in the 20km Freestyle Mass Start.

Back home in Killington, Vermont, the U.S Alpine Women's Team, including three local athletes, competed in slalom and giant slalom.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin, who was slated to get her 100th World Cup victory on home turf will have to wait after crashing in the GS Saturday and unable to compete Sunday.

Utahn Elisabeth Bocock, out of Rowmark Ski Academy, competed in her first World Cup race of the season in Saturday’s GS. She finished 23rd – the best World Cup finish of her career.

Park City’s Katie Hensien finished 13th on Saturday and did not finish the slalom Sunday.

Also Sunday, Park City athlete Mia Hunt pushed out of her first ever World Cup starting gate but did not qualify for a second run.

The U.S. Alpine team will stay in the states as the men’s first speed race of the season kicks off in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Dec. 3.