U.S. Cross Country team records career-best performances in Norway

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:50 PM MST
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The U.S Ski Team’s Jessie Diggins snagged her 73rd World Cup podium on the third day of cross country racing in Norway Sunday.

Diggins finished third in the grueling 20K skiathlon in Lillehammer, featuring a 10K classic leg followed by a 10K skate.

University of Utah grad Sophia Laukli had a breakout performance as well, with a personal best finish of 11th.

On the men’s side, Gus Schumacher led the U.S. team with a personal-best Sunday. He finished fifth, a big leap from his previous best skiathlon finishes of 18 and 32.

Schumacher has now secured his top 10 position in the World Cup distance standings.

Last season he made history as the first U.S. man to win a World Cup distance race in 41 years.
Sydney Weaver
