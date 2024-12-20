Salt Lake skier gets first World Cup podium in Italy
Salt Lake City native Jared Goldberg, raced to his first World Cup podium in the super-G at the men’s FIS World Cup in Val Gardena, Italy Friday.
The Associated Press reports Goldberg finished his 168th World Cup race in second place, just 0.01 seconds behind first.
The 33-year-old raced for the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation before earning a U.S. Ski Team spot in 2011.
The next-best American to finish was Ryan Chochran-Seigle who skied into 20th place after starting bib No. 1.
Italy’s Mattia Casse also had a career-best race Friday, finishing first ahead of Goldberg and Swiss standout Marco Odermatt, who took third.
Odermatt won the Beaver Creek super-G earlier this month and finished first in the giant slalom at Val d’Isere in France last week.
The men will take on the downhill course Saturday.