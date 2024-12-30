© 2025 KPCW

Jessie Diggins makes history with classic race victory

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:51 PM MST
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Jessie Diggins on the podium after finishing in third place during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

American Cross Country athlete Jessie Diggins made history over the weekend, winning the second stage of the Tour de Ski.

It was her first World Cup victory in the classic skiing event.

Diggins chalked up the win on the same course where she secured her first World Cup win 14 years ago in the Tour de Ski during the 5k skate race.

Diggins also won the women’s sprint free race on Saturday.

In 14th place, Parkite Rose Brennan was the next-best American finisher.

The annual Tour de Ski race is a seven-stage competition part of the FIS Cross-Country World Cup circuit.

The nine-day competition in Italy has four races in Toblach and three in Val di Fiemme.

Next up in the race series is the men’s and women’s 20km interval start Monday followed by a 15km classic race on Wednesday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
