Park City speed skater breaks second national record in a week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
In this picture taken with a long time exposure an athlete competes during the men's 1,000 meters quarter final race at the short track speed skating European Championship in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Jens Meyer
/
AP
In this picture taken with a long time exposure an athlete competes during the men's 1,000 meters quarter final race at the short track speed skating European Championship in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

A week after breaking a 20-year-old U.S. record, Olympic speed skater Casey Dawson snagged another national record, this time in the 5,000m.

Dawson's time of 6:07.93 was fast enough for fourth place overall and makes him the fastest American in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

At the World Cup in Milwaukee, Dawson and teammates Ethan Cepuran and Emery Lehman also finished first in the men’s team event ahead of Italy and Norway.

American Jordan Stolz finished first in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500m races Friday and Saturday, extending his unbeaten record in all three events this season.

But, his streak came to an end Sunday in the men’s second 500m. Japanese skater Tatsuya Shinhama crossed the line first; Stolz finished second.

The Speed Skating World Cup will continue in Poland Feb. 21.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
