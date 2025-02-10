Shiffrin pulls out from world champs GS, prepares for team combined

In a social media post Shiffrin said she does not feel prepared for the GS in Saalbach, Austria, Thursday.

The Alpine skier crashed in the GS in Killington in November and sustained a puncture wound to her oblique muscle that took her out of skiing for two months.

Shiffrin said pulling out of the GS has opened the door for the slalom star to join her teammates in the new team combined race.

The competition involves a two-skier team. One person skis a downhill run and one a slalom. The team with the fastest combined time wins.

The U.S. Ski Team announced the 12 skiers who will compete in the event Tuesday and Thursday.

Breezy Johnson, a recently crowned downhill world champion, will pair up with Shiffrin.

Parkite Lauren Macuga will race the downhill with teammate Paula Moltzan skiing the slalom.

Olympic speed skier Lindsey Vonn will race the downhill with AJ Hurt in the slalom and Jackie Wiles and Katie Hensien will pair up.

On the men’s side Ryan Chochran-Siegle and Ben Ritchie will team up and Bryce Bennet will race downhill with Jett Seymour in the slalom.

The women will kick out of the gate in the first-ever team combined Tuesday and the men will have their chance Wednesday.