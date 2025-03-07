© 2025 KPCW

Soldier Hollow announces 2029 Biathlon World Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:03 PM MST
French biathlete Lou Jeanmonnot competes in the women's sprint during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at Soldier Hollow, March 2024.
Manzoni/
/
IBU
French biathlete Lou Jeanmonnot competes in the women's sprint during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at Soldier Hollow, March 2024.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has announced it will play host to the world’s best biathlon skiers at a BMW IBU World Cup event in 2029.

The March 6-11, 2029 competition will be the third biathlon World Cup at the Wasatch County venue since 2001.

Soldier Hollow previously hosted the World Cup in 2024 and 2019, and the IBUE Youth and Junior World Championships in 2022.

Following the 2029 event at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, the BMW IBU World Cup circuit will make a second North American stop at Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

The 2024 World Cup event at Soldier Hollow drew more than 255 athletes from 23 countries and more than 10,000 spectators to the venue.

The facility will also host its second Olympics at the 2034 Winter Games.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver