Kauf secures moguls crystal globe, Page ends season in third

She is the first American to win a FIS Freestyle Crystal Globe since Hannah Kearny in 2015.

Her finish in the moguls race in Italy Tuesday is Kauf’s eighth World Cup win of the season. Her teammate Tess Johnson came in third behind French skier Perrine Laffont. Parkite Kasey Hogg finished in 11th place.

On the men’s side, U.S. mogul skier Charlie Mickel claimed his first career podium, finishing the final event of the season in third place.

Parkite Nick Page finished fourth, ending his moguls season ranked third in the world.

The World Cup Finals in Italy will continue with the dual moguls Wednesday and aerials on Thursday.

The venue in Livigno will also host the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina next year.