Kauf secures moguls crystal globe, Page ends season in third

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.
Dustin Satloff
/
@usskiteam
Jaelin Kauf during the United Airlines Waterville Freestyle Cup moguls at Waterville Valley Resort on January 26, 2024 in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire.

U.S. skier Jaelin Kauf capped off her moguls season in first place at the World Cup finals to secure the overall title and take home a crystal globe.

She is the first American to win a FIS Freestyle Crystal Globe since Hannah Kearny in 2015.

Her finish in the moguls race in Italy Tuesday is Kauf’s eighth World Cup win of the season. Her teammate Tess Johnson came in third behind French skier Perrine Laffont. Parkite Kasey Hogg finished in 11th place.

On the men’s side, U.S. mogul skier Charlie Mickel claimed his first career podium, finishing the final event of the season in third place.

Parkite Nick Page finished fourth, ending his moguls season ranked third in the world.

The World Cup Finals in Italy will continue with the dual moguls Wednesday and aerials on Thursday.

The venue in Livigno will also host the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina next year.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver