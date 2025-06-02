Park City locals to be inducted into Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame

Alpine ski racer and three-time Olympian Steve Nyman will join some of the biggest names in skiing and winter sports commemorated in Utah Olympic Park hall.

He’s one of three inductees being added to the Will and Jean Pickett Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame in 2025.

Nyman moved from Provo to Park City in the late ‘90s and competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games.

He retired from the U.S. Ski Team in 2023 at age 41.

Park City ski jumper Lindsey Van who was a major catalyst behind the rise of women’s ski jumping will be inducted alongside Nyman.

In 2014, Van was among the first women to compete on the world stage at an Olympic ski jumping event.

Earl A. Miller , founder of the Miller Ski Company is being posthumously inducted for his lifetime of contributions to skiing. Miller was the first ski coach at Brigham Young University and designed the original Sundance Ski area.

The Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame honors individuals who have recorded exemplary achievements in competition, innovation and development or have significantly contributed to the overall promotion of skiing in the Intermountain region (Utah, Idaho and Wyoming).

The 2025 induction ceremony is August 28 at the Chateaux Deer Valley. Tickets start at $165.