Anti-doping watchdog urges US authorities to shut down Las Vegas drug-fueled event

The games, which are planned for May 2026 in Las Vegas, encourage the use of performance-enhancing substances and methods by athletes.

The debut competition in Vegas would feature swimming, track and field and weightlifting events.

The Associated Press reports organizers promise $1 million bonuses to beat world-record times.

World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka said the organization will “urge U.S. authorities to find legal ways to block this initiative.”

Bańka said the Enhanced Games seek “to normalize the use of potentially dangerous drugs.”

In response, USADA chief executive Travis Tygart said Bańka was ignorant “about how free democratic societies and markets work.”

He challenged Bańka to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing next week at which WADA will be the topic.

So far, four swimmers have signed on to the games .

That includes Olympians James Magnussesn from Australia, Kristian Gkolomeev from Greece and Bulgarian swimmer Josif Miladinov. Retired Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Govorov is also on the list of athletes slated to compete at the Enhanced Games.

No Americans have opted to compete.

Swimming's governing body, World Aquatics, said last week it will ban athletes, coaches and officials who take part in the Enhanced Games.