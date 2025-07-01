Local Olympian nominated for 2025 ESPY award

The 40-year-old is the sole skier on the list, nominated for Best Comeback Athlete along with Colorado Avalanche hockey player Gabe Landeskog, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Chicago Red Stars and U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player Mallory Swanson.

The nomination follows Vonn’s reemergence onto the Alpine World Cup circuit after six years away from the sport and a partial knee replacement.

During the 2024-2025 season, Vonn claimed her 138th World Cup podium at the Sun Valley Finals in super G and made history as the oldest female skier to stand on the podium in Alpine skiing.

If she wins, this trophy will join her four other ESPYs including Best Female Athlete, Best U.S. Female Olympian and Best Moment.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard will also be represented at the ESPYS by Para Snowboard Team athlete Noah Elliott who has been nominated for Best Athlete with a Disability.