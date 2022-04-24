© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Long-serving US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah dies at age 88

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT
Orrin Hatch
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
In 2017, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, arrives to work on overhauling the nation's tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.

Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history and was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, has died at age 88.

His death Saturday was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause.

A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court.

He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

State & Regional
