DWR seeks local applicants to wildlife management council

For more on how to apply, visit the web version of this report on kpcw.org. Nominations by a conservation group are required, and applications are open through the end of June. Eligible groups could be a local government entity, federal land agency or sportsmen, conservation or agricultural organization.

The DWR regional advisory councils help the Utah Wildlife Board with decisions on managing wildlife species and hunting and fishing policy.

Councils consist of 12 to 15 members. In the northeastern region, positions for representatives of farmers’ interests and the general public are open in the northeastern and central regions. The northeastern region includes eastern Wasatch County, and parts of Summit County and Wasatch County are in the central region. If chosen, a council member can serve up to four years.

In roughly six meetings a year, representatives hear, discuss and vote on proposals from DWR biologists. They also review public feedback submissions. Meetings are held in person with the option for virtual attendance.

For more on how to apply, visit this link. Nominations by a conservation group are required, and applications are open through the end of June. Eligible groups could be a local government entity, federal land agency or sportsmen, conservation or agricultural organization.

