DWR seeks local applicants to wildlife management council

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall. The DWR is seeking additional representatives on its northeastern and central regional advisory councils to assist with such policy decisions in the future.

The Division of Wildlife Resources uses regional councils for guidance on managing wildlife, and it’s seeking new members.

The DWR regional advisory councils help the Utah Wildlife Board with decisions on managing wildlife species and hunting and fishing policy.

Councils consist of 12 to 15 members. In the northeastern region, positions for representatives of farmers’ interests and the general public are open in the northeastern and central regions. The northeastern region includes eastern Wasatch County, and parts of Summit County and Wasatch County are in the central region. If chosen, a council member can serve up to four years.

In roughly six meetings a year, representatives hear, discuss and vote on proposals from DWR biologists. They also review public feedback submissions. Meetings are held in person with the option for virtual attendance.

For more on how to apply, visit this link. Nominations by a conservation group are required, and applications are open through the end of June. Eligible groups could be a local government entity, federal land agency or sportsmen, conservation or agricultural organization.

