Gold medal-winning freeskier Eileen Gu to serve as ambassador for Utah Olympic bid

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published June 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM MDT
Eileen Gu
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
/
AP
FILE - Gold medalist China's Eileen Gu celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gu has signed on to work for Salt Lake City's bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Eileen Gu won three medals at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games earlier this year. Her new gig is global ambassador for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is working hard to bring an Olympics and Paralympics back to Utah in 2030 or 2034. It announced Wednesday it’s enlisted Eileen Gu to lend a hand with the effort.

As global ambassador, which is an unpaid volunteer position, Gu will bring attention to the growing world of winter sport.

Gu is American born, but chose to compete in Beijing for her mother’s homeland of China; she said during the 2022 Winter Games that her mission was to energize youth in China to engage in winter sport.

Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the SLC-UT games committee, said that mission fits closely with the aims of the committee’s bid to broaden interest in winter sport worldwide.

Speaking in New York earlier this week Gu said using sport to connect people was a beautiful example of globalism.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
