Gold medal-winning freeskier Eileen Gu to serve as ambassador for Utah Olympic bid

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is working hard to bring an Olympics and Paralympics back to Utah in 2030 or 2034. It announced Wednesday it’s enlisted Eileen Gu to lend a hand with the effort.

As global ambassador, which is an unpaid volunteer position, Gu will bring attention to the growing world of winter sport.

Gu is American born, but chose to compete in Beijing for her mother’s homeland of China; she said during the 2022 Winter Games that her mission was to energize youth in China to engage in winter sport.

Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the SLC-UT games committee, said that mission fits closely with the aims of the committee’s bid to broaden interest in winter sport worldwide.

Speaking in New York earlier this week Gu said using sport to connect people was a beautiful example of globalism.