Hollywood productions coming to a neighborhood near you

Hollywood is coming to Utah this summer. Platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and FX/Hulu will set up shop with productions ranging from feature films to episodic series.

The flurry of entertainment activity comes after the Utah Legislature voted earlier this year to increase the state’s film industry competitiveness with tax credits that encourage film production in rural communities across the state.

The new productions are expected to spend $142 million - and $40 million of that is headed to Summit and Wasatch counties

Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, says the goal is to productions up and running in all 29 counties of the state.

“That means having locations in our database having crew and vendors in their area in our database, and as well as having a contact on the ground that we can get in touch with, if films want to produce their film in their area. And so we're really excited about that program. I think we already have 15 counties on board. And we're working on that, you know, every day. And it really is, you know, this new targeted rural tax credits will go a long way in pushing film production off the Wasatch Front and into those rural counties. That's really been a goal of the state of Utah is to, you know, flow, the economic impact outside of the Wasatch Front.”

Among the approved productions is Kevin Costner’s period Western “Horizon: An American Saga,” “Joy to the World,” a new feature from Jerusha Hess, co-writer of “Napoleon Dynamite,” and a new untitled limited series from Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone,” which will film in Wasatch and Summit counties.

The western drama “Yellowstone” filmed mostly in Summit County for its first three seasons before moving to Montana in 2020 – and taking with it millions of dollars in tax credits.

Pearce says Sheridan’s newest project will bring film productions back to Utah Film Studio in Park City.

“Yeah, Taylor Sheridan has been here for two projects in the past and loves shooting in Utah, and I think is excited to be back his new series for Paramount Plus is a true crime story, it looks at the still unsolved murder case of JonBenet Ramsey of the 90s. And, you know, I think he really has a way with words, as everyone who watches his shows, knows and will be exciting to see his take on it.”

All approved productions plan to begin filming this summer. Specific locations are still being finalized.