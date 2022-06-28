© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

KPCW news team wins big at 2022 SPJ banquet

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT
KPCW SPJ Awards 2022.jpeg
KPCW
/
Just a sampling of the awards the KPCW news team brought home from the annual journalism awards.

KPCW just won 16 awards from the Utah Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. 

Utah journalists gathered June 17th in Salt Lake City to award the best and brightest in state news reporting. In the radio category, public radio stations KPCW, KUER and KUSU dominated the awards.

The 16 awards the KPCW news team won include six first place trophies. Park City reporter Sean Higgins won Best Radio Reporter. Summit County reporter Alexander Cramer won First Place in the general news category and the business/consumer category. News Director Michelle Deininger won first place for COVID-19 Investigative work. And Wasatch County reporter Ben Lasseter won first place for Sports Reporting.

The Utah Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists fights for First Amendment and freedom-of-information rights and empowers journalists to do good work in their communities.

KPCW began broadcasting in 1980 and quickly became a primary source of news for residents in Summit County, and now Wasatch County. Five years ago, KPCW began posting all local news stories on the station website.

The KPCW news team has six full time reporters and two part-time reporters. The station currently has openings for reporters and other positions. For more information go to kpcw.org/employment. Or email a cover letter and resume to jobs@kpcw.org.

A complete list of award-winning reports from the team:

Best business/consumer reporting: 1st place, Alexander Cramer:

Tourism is teeming in Park City but medical experts warn the pandemic isn't over

General news: 1st place, Alexander Cramer:

Summit County forests need managing, officials say, but who will pay for it?

COVID-19 investigative reporting: 1st place, Michelle Deininger:

Park City schools superintendent directed Parley's Park not to enforce mask mandate; cases spike

Sports reporting: 1st place, Ben Lasseter:

Wasatch Wasp boys hope first volleyball title leads to official sanction of sport

General news: 2nd place, Sean Higgins:

Ski patrol union, Park City Mountain Resort at an impasse after contract termination

Government reporting: 2nd place, Michelle Deininger and Sean Higgins

City Hall emails detail planning of Black Lives Matter murals

Best business/consumer reporting: 2nd place and 3rd place, Michelle Deininger:

J1 workers have fun, make money, struggle to find housing

Local businesses desperate for employees as summer begins

Best continuing coverage: 3rd place, Ben Lasseter:

https://www.kpcw.org/local-news/2021-08-14/parleys-canyon-fire-forces-evacuations

Criminal justice reporting: 2nd place, Alexander Cramer:

Summit County man charged with felonies after deputies find contraption rigged with explosives

Radio documentary: 3rd place, Michelle Deininger

Tenants struggle with evictions, living conditions at Elk Meadows apartments

Radio general feature: 3rd place, Carolyn Murray:

Ol' Miner statue recognizes Rich Martinez, city history

Spot news: 3rd place, Alexander Cramer:

Dakota Pacific meeting packs the house, lasts nearly five hours

Government reporting: 3rd place, Alexander Cramer:

Tech center deal comes into focus as opposition mounts

Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
