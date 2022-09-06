© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Fire in Parleys Canyon shuts down I-80 eastbound lanes

KPCW
Published September 6, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT
parleys fire 2.1.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
A truck on Interstate 80 eastbound Tuesday smolders as fire crews work to contain a nearby brush fire that it sparked.

Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed for a fire near the Lambs Canyon exit.

What began as a vehicle fire after 11 a.m. Tuesday spread to nearby brush, west of the area that burned in the Parleys Canyon Fire in August 2021.

Park City Fire and Unified Fire Authority units are on scene, and a Park City Fire spokesperson said air support had been requested.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports traffic is being diverted at the East Canyon 134 exit. Utah Highway Patrol estimates the closed lanes will reopen around 2 p.m.

