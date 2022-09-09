After failed teacher transparency bills, Utah’s state school board updates classroom material policy

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that parents can have more say in what their children learn and what textbooks they use, under a change approved Thursday by state Board of Education members.

School districts and charter schools must now make the process of selecting specific books and videos, and the process of reviewing complaints about them, “transparent and publicly available” to parents, the revised rule about classroom materials states.

With the changes, all curriculum committees for schools must include at least one parent who has a child at the school and who is “reflective of the school’s community.”

Most districts already had curriculum committees in place and allowed parents to see materials upon request.

