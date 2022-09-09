Winter Olympic bid cities will have to wait awhile to find out who's hosting the 2030 games

According to a report on GamesBids.com, the IOC announced the delay after putting India’s National Olympic Committee on notice for failing to meet required standards to host an all-members session next year and postponing that meeting.

The IOC’s decision impacts interested bidding communities like Salt Lake City, Sapporo, and Vancouver. According to the report, these cities could have to wait at least four months longer than expected to learn where the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be hosted. That meeting could be moved to next September or October.

Earlier this year, IOC President Thomas Bach said candidates for the 2030 election would be named by the Executive Board in December in order to be ready for the previously set May session.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told GamesBid.com that bidders would be briefed by the IOC on the evolving situation and timing.

A delay would likely be welcome news to the British Columbia, Canada bid committee. The indigenous-led project to bring the Games back to the Vancouver area is facing timing issues with federal and provincial partners who aren’t ready to approve the bid.

For Sapporo, a delay could help distance the Japanese bid from the negativity of recent Tokyo 2020 bribery allegations. An organizing committee member has been accused of taking payments from potential sponsors for preferential treatment.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has yet to confirm whether it will target the 2030 or 2034 Games with Salt Lake City but has hinted that 2034 is most likely. Salt Lake bid officials though have repeatedly said they will be ready for either.

Meanwhile, the Utah Olympic bid starts its six-stop Summit County listening tour on Tuesday.

The next Winter Games are to be held in Italy by Milan-Cortina in 2026.