Hike for Hunger fundraiser will help with the 22% increase in food pantry visits last quarter

In the last three months, the number of people served at the local food pantry has grown 22%.

Christian Center Executive Director Rob Harter says if one person who has four children comes in, that is counted as one household and five people. Clients he says can come in twice a month. If that same person comes in the next month, they are counted again.

Harter says money raised from Saturday’s Hike for Hunter will support the food panty program.

Like everything else, he says the increasing cost of food is hitting some in the community hard.

“Our food pantry managers have mentioned to me not only are more people coming, but when they come, they fill their cart with a lot more food,” Harter said. “ So, it just tells me they need a lot more to make ends meet. We help with rent assistance, as you know, to but we have a limited dollar amount to help with that. And sometimes we're seeing 10,15, 20% or more in rent increases. And so, we have encouraged people, hey, food is something that can save on your family budget or individual budget a lot of money. So, get as much food as you can from our food pantry, and save that money you have for your rent, or your utility bill or water bill or whatever else you have. So that's the best I can say is that everything is costing so much more.”

At the same time, Harter says the businesses that supply food to the pantry are also having to pay more for their food, so they have less to donate.

“They're always generous with what they have, but we were getting less food from the grocery stores right now,” Harter said. “Because I think you're right, they're buying less, because it's more expensive. So, they're cutting a margin, which is smart, but therefore we have less to get from them. Hike for hunger is a great part of that is to make sure that we get more food. We rarely purchase food. We did during COVID because we needed to, but this is another time where we're gonna have to supplement because we're just not getting enough consistent food from the grocery stores.”

Hike for Hunger will be held rain or shine on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Canyons Village, a new location. Participants can ride the gondola to Red Pine Lodge and will have a couple of hike options from there – or simply choose to come back down on the gondola.

There will be food and beverages, live music, lawn games and face painting available. Partner organizations will have booths and people can learn more about the resources that aid the social sector.

Hike for Hunger tickets are $39 per person, or $59 for a couple or family and are available online here.