Ashley National Forest asks visitors to follow rules

Just east of the Wasatch Back, the Ashley Forest is a popular camping area, but its administration reminds visitors not to overstay.

There are hundreds of dispersed camping areas at Ashley National Forest, where recreators can pull off the road and into wide open areas with their trailers.

With lots of visitors coming through, Public Affairs Officer Louis Haynes asks people not to stay too long or leave vehicles unoccupied to claim spots, which he says has been happening more frequently recently.

“We do have a 16-day stay limit, and that'll provide everybody an opportunity to use those popular sites and to make sure that everybody has a fair turn, so that we don't have residential camping taking place in the forest.”

According to Haynes, the 16-day stay limit is longer than what’s allowed in other Utah forests, where the limit is typically 14 days.

People who stay too long may face a citation and fine.

He says even if it hasn’t been 16 days, leaving vehicles unoccupied overnight in dispersed campsites is prohibited.

More information about the forest is available at this link.