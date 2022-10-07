© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Ashley National Forest asks visitors to follow rules

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
Ashley National Forest, Utah
Jeff
/
Adobe Stock
Ashley National Forest is east of Wasatch and Summit counties.

Ashley Forest released a reminder of its 16-day stay limit this week, which forest staff say is to ensure there's room for those who wants to visit.

Just east of the Wasatch Back, the Ashley Forest is a popular camping area, but its administration reminds visitors not to overstay.

There are hundreds of dispersed camping areas at Ashley National Forest, where recreators can pull off the road and into wide open areas with their trailers.

With lots of visitors coming through, Public Affairs Officer Louis Haynes asks people not to stay too long or leave vehicles unoccupied to claim spots, which he says has been happening more frequently recently.

“We do have a 16-day stay limit, and that'll provide everybody an opportunity to use those popular sites and to make sure that everybody has a fair turn, so that we don't have residential camping taking place in the forest.”

According to Haynes, the 16-day stay limit is longer than what’s allowed in other Utah forests, where the limit is typically 14 days.

People who stay too long may face a citation and fine.

He says even if it hasn’t been 16 days, leaving vehicles unoccupied overnight in dispersed campsites is prohibited.

More information about the forest is available at this link.

State & Regional
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter