State & Regional

Watch live at 6 pm: Utah US Senate debate between Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin

KPCW
Published October 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
debate10172.jpeg
Utah Debate Commission
/

Watch on Youtube:

Utah's U.S. Senate debate between Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin starts Monday night at 6 p.m. MST. KPCW will have live coverage online via streaming video.

The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission and held before a live audience at the Ragan Theater on the campus of Utah Valley University, will be moderated by Doug Wright of KSL.

FiveThirtyEight says Lee has a 93% chance of winning reelection.

State & Regional