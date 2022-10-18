Wasatch Back high school football wraps up with new records

The South Summit Wildcats hit the road last Friday to play the Providence Hall Patriots down in Herriman. This was a big game - the outcome could mean a perfect regular season. The game was neck and neck throughout the first half. Going into halftime the score was 0-0. In the second half, the Wildcats showed their explosive offense by putting up 28 unanswered points propelling them to a 28-7 win.

The Wildcats ended the season with a 10-0 record. They now claim the #1 spot in their division. This means they will have a bye into the quarterfinals. They return to the field October 28 to play the winner of the Millard and Delta game at home in Kamas.

The North Summit Braves were in action last Wednesday playing the Duchesne Eagles. The game was close throughout, but Duchesne got a 1-yard touchdown with about 2 minutes to go to seal the win 29-20. The Braves finished the season with a record of 3-7. They claim the #7 seed in their division and will play this Friday at 6:00 p.m. down in Enterprise against the Enterprise Wolves.

Both Park City and Wasatch had the week off.

The Park City Miners finished their regular season on a high note. They won their final game to go 7-2 and clinch a home playoff. The Miners are the #16 seed in the final division ranking and will host the Timpanogos Timberwolves at Dozier Field this Friday at 6:00 p.m.

You can catch the game live here on KPCW.

The Wasatch Wasps finished the season with a 3-6 record and claimed the #23 seed in the rankings. They will be in Woods Cross taking on the Woods Cross Wildcats Friday at 6:00 p.m. in their first game of the playoffs.