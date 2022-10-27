© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

UDOT to close section of I-80 in both directions at night this weekend

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-27 at 2.31.24 PM.jpeg
Utah Department of Transportation
/

Heads up to anyone driving at night in the Salt Lake Valley this weekend - a section of I-80 will be closed at night.

Starting Friday night at 9 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close I-80 in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive (exit 129) in Salt Lake City.

Crews will be placing beams for a new bridge at 1300 East. The closure will run until 9 a.m., and will also be in place Sunday night during the same timeframe.

Additionally, 1300 East over I-80 will be closed both nights.

UDOT recommends using I-215, 700 East, and 3300 South as detours.

Drivers should expect heavy delays on I-80 during the closure.

This construction is part of a larger effort by UDOT to rehabilitate I-80 and I-215. It’s expected to be fully finished with the project by late 2023.

