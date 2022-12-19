Cold temperatures bring ice, early-season recreation to Wasatch Back

A string of wintery weather has frozen local reservoir surfaces — some more than others.

Ice fishing has already begun at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County, south of the Heber Valley. The Strawberry Marina reported ice up to 6 inches thick had covered the lake Monday.

Rockport State Park reported over the weekend that its ice layer also covered the whole surface and was about 3 inches thick. However, a notice from the park warned Monday it may be too early for ice fishing.

Park officials stress people should use caution when considering walking on ice. That’s especially true where ice has only just begun to form.

A Jordanelle State Park release warned as of Sunday, ice was less than half an inch thick.

Jordanelle State Park A photo the Jordanelle State Park released Monday shows its ice layer is still thin.

On the other side of the Heber Valley, Deer Creek State Park reported Monday the water is freezing earlier than ever. However, the ice wasn’t thick enough to support people everywhere, and there were still open water spots.

Deer Creek State Park Manager Stephen Studebaker said good judgment, planning and equipment are key to staying safe.

“Ice is never 100% safe. It's varying thicknesses. There's different things that can contribute to that thickness, such as warm springs underneath, the different timeframes that it froze or thawed and then froze again. And just always be cautious, use good judgment when traveling across the ice, and proceed at your own risk, but make sure you have a plan.”

He said people should always have a partner and share their location with someone who stays behind.

He recommended ice awls, which act as picks in case of emergency.

“Biggest thing is don't panic, and try and get your arms up and out onto the surface of the ice. If you've got your awls, then you can start to pick at the ice and slide across. If you feel stuff starting to crack, then get low and spread out so you can spread your bodyweight across the ice and begin to crawl slowly towards the shore.”

He also recommended bringing ropes to throw to partners who may fall in.

For a link to real-time updates for each state park, visit stateparks.utah.gov.