Winter storm brings dangerously low temps, strong winds, blowing snow to Wasatch Back

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday and a wind chill warning will run from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday for the Wasatch Back.

The National Weather Service said accumulating snow, strong winds and significant blowing and drifting snow are expected to impact the Wednesday evening commute.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as -20 degrees are expected Wednesday night into early Thursday. The NWS said this will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and anyone outdoors risks hypothermia.

The NWS advises avoiding outdoor activities when possible. If you have to be outside, appropriate winter clothing including hats and gloves are a must.

The Wasatch Back could see up to 7 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out Thursday.

If you are traveling during the storm, you can check live road conditions and emergency alerts from the Utah Department of Transportation.