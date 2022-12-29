© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Utah sharpens data on hate crimes; LGBTQ people are top targets

KPCW | By Ogden Standard-Examiner
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
Ogden Standard Examiner burned Pride flag.jpg
Tim Vandenack, Standard-Examiner
/
The charred remnants of a pride flag burned outside the Ogden home of Taylor Knuth and Sean Bishop, photographed Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The incident, they think, occurred sometime the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

With the first full year of data collected in the National Incident Based Reporting System, The Ogden Standard-Examiner reported this week that the Utah Department of Public Safety had verified 96 hate crimes in the state in 2021.

The prevalence and location of hate crimes in Utah is coming into sharper focus as state officials compile more uniform data that follows a federal reporting standard.

With the first full year of data collected in the National Incident Based Reporting System, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that it had verified the occurrence of 96 hate crimes in the state in 2021.

State Bureau of Criminal Identification personnel analyze raw data reported by local law enforcement agencies to arrive at a verified total, Mandy Biesinger, BCI field services supervisor, said in an interview.

“We work with the agencies to confirm that everything is accurate,” she said. For instance, if credit card fraud is listed as the type of hate bias crime, it’s usually a case of a mistakenly checked box when an agency submits its data.

Click here for full report.

